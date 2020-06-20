India Ideas Summit to discuss geopolitics in post-COVID world virtually on July 21-22

Left Menu
The US Chamber of Commerce on Friday (local time) said that India Ideas Summit 2020 will be held virtually on July 21-22 with focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID world, shifting supply chains, digitization and technology trends, the future of healthcare and equitable growth.

Picture Credits: US India Business Council . Image Credit: ANI

The US Chamber of Commerce on Friday (local time) said that India Ideas Summit 2020 will be held virtually on July 21-22 with focus on geopolitics in the post-COVID world, shifting supply chains, digitization and technology trends, the future of healthcare and equitable growth. "With so much in flux for the business community, we're excited to announce that our 2020 India Ideas Summit will be held virtually this year, making our conversations with senior business and government leaders more accessible than ever. We hope you'll join us on July 21-22 for sessions on geopolitics in the post-COVID world, shifting supply chains, digitization and technology trends, the future of healthcare, equitable growth and more!," the department said in a statement.

The Chamber said that the United States and India are grappling with rising COVID-19 case counts in cities across both countries and with reopening underway, governments are also closely tracking what the new developments will mean for both individuals and the business community. Renewed restrictions may also challenge economic recovery efforts, as India seeks to jump-start growth - much needed after pandemic-related shutdowns brought factory activity and economic growth to a crawl, it added.

Focusing on the recent escalation in Galwan area along the Line of Actual Control on June 15, the US Chamber of Commerce said it is very much focused this week on grave developments on the China-India border. "While strong behind-the-scenes diplomacy seems poised to resolve and deescalate tensions, we are saddened by the loss of life resulting from the conflict," it said.

"The clashes have pushed bilateral relations to a new low, and prompted pledges from New Delhi to pare back economic ties with China and strengthen strategic relationships with the U.S. and other partners," it added. US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo had last year addressed the India Ideas Summit in Washington at the US Chamber of Commerce on June 12.

Organised by US India Business Council (USIBC), the India Ideas Summit is a platform to convene scholars, practitioners, diplomats, and think tanks for high-level dialogue on key issues related to India. The India Ideas Summit will be marking its 45th annual meeting next month. (ANI)

