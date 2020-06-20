Left Menu
WhatsApp users face glitches, report issues with 'last seen' online status, privacy settings

WhatsApp users around the world witnessed glitches in the instant messaging app's privacy control settings and in the 'last seen' online status.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 03:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

WhatsApp users around the world witnessed glitches in the instant messaging app's privacy control settings and in the 'last seen' online status. According to app outage monitoring website, Down Detector, almost 400 people in Pakistan had reported facing problems in the messaging app, as of 11:31 p.m. (local time), The News reported.

At the same time, 2,440 people in the UK had reported issues, 1,556 in India, 1,039 in France, 765 in the US, 277 in South Africa, 168 in Turkey, 157 in Canada, and 41 in Australia faced problems. Most of the users who reported problems in WhatsApp were from Europe, while those in South Asia and South America also faced issues.

However, the company is yet to issue a statement regarding it. Of the total issues, 67 per cent pertained to 'last seen' online status and 22 per cent was related to connection; while some 10 per cent had problems related to logging in.

"Who else found out on Twitter that #WhatsApp was down," asked a Twitter user. Another wrote: "Did anyone Suddently [sic] stopped seeing last seen of his contacts and Also it doesn't show they are online anymore?"

Users flocked to social media, sharing memes and jokes regarding the glitches. (ANI)

