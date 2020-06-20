Tri-service contingent of Indian Armed Forces to participate in Russia's Victory Parade on June 24

Left Menu
A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II.

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II. "#IndianArmedForces Tri-Service Contingent comprising of 75 personnel proceeded to #Moscow to participate in the 75th Anniversary of #VictoryDay. The contingent will march at #RedSquare on 24 Jun 2020 & has trained hard braving #COVID challenges," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) said on twitter.

The tri-service contingent will be led by a colonel-rank officer and will comprise 75 personnel of all ranks from the three services, the Army said. Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade would be held on Moscow's Red Square on June 24. The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

Putin has also instructed the defence chief to make sure that there weren't any risks to the health of the military parade's participants. (ANI)

