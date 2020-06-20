Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

Japan's economy is opening cautiously, with social-distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The delicate “new normal” balancing act playing out around the world is precarious but imperative for Japan, whose long stagnant economy sorely needs tourism, exports and thriving small businesses to avoid sliding deeper into recession.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-06-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 06:51 IST
Japan's economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

The roller coasters are back running in Tokyo but with requests to not scream. Restaurants are offering more take-out and outdoor seating. Major retailer Uniqlo's new “cool and dry” mask, three for 990 yen ($9), sold out Friday shortly after it was put on the shelves. Japan's economy is opening cautiously, with social-distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The delicate “new normal” balancing act playing out around the world is precarious but imperative for Japan, whose long stagnant economy sorely needs tourism, exports and thriving small businesses to avoid sliding deeper into recession. Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said although Japan's coronavirus restrictions were never as strict as the lockdowns in the U.S., Europe and some other parts of Asia, the damage was still considerable.

Japan's economy was already hurting from a tax increase last year. Then auto exports to the U.S. and Europe plunged when the coronavirus hit. Consumer spending is unlikely to recover quickly. “Americans may feel happy and go splurging after the lockdown is lifted. But the Japanese mind set tends to become even more cautious about spending because of uncertainties about the future,” Maruyama said.

A return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity is not expected for Japan until 2023, a year after a likely recovery in the U.S., he said. Although shuttered businesses are opening again, fewer seats are allowed at theaters, events and hostess and host bars. Masked clerks peer from behind plastic curtains at stores where temperatures are checked and hands disinfected at the entrance. Professional baseball is playing to empty stands.

Masks, worn by many Japanese already anyway due to a near national allergy to cedar pollen, are the dress code everywhere. Japan's exports and imports have plunged. The world's third largest economy has contracted for two straight quarters and is already officially in recession.

The Tokyo Olympics, the big symbol of hope for the economy, has been postponed until next year, costing billions of dollars to the capital, although the exact amount has not been disclosed. The government has announced 230 trillion yen ($2 trillion) in stimulus, including help for local businesses and cash handouts of 100,000 yen ($930) per adult to coax consumers into spending.

With about 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Japan has been spared the massive fatalities that have swept Italy, Spain, the U.S., Brazil and Russia. But critics fear the government's push to relax precautions is about choosing the economy over health concerns. That includes reviving moribund tourism. The government is considering reopening travel to and from countries where coronavirus cases are relatively limited and comparable to Japan's, such as Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand.

The 1,700 visitors to Japan in May was a decrease of 99.9% from the year before, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, and the lowest figure since the government began keeping track in 1964. In recent years Japan has attracted about 30 million visitors from abroad, mostly from South Korea and China.

Travel within Japan was temporarily curtailed under a government “emergency” to curb the spread of the virus but is now encouraged. The government is giving out discount coupons to use at tourist spots. Jazz clubs and other entertainment places were already struggling and the pandemic will likely lead many people to turn to recordings and other, safer ways to enjoy music instead, said American saxophonist Marshall McDonald.

“The music business, which was on life support, will never be back. Japan is risking lives opening music places now,” said McDonald, who played for years with the Count Basie Orchestra and lives half the year in Japan. Still, after being stuck at home many Japanese have been hankering to get outside and have some fun.

That includes law student Yota Nakano, who shrugged off the don't scream request at Yomiuri Land, a Tokyo amusement park that recently reopened. “Even though I couldn't scream, I enjoyed it from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

TRENDING

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Flurry of positive coronavirus tests in athletes hurts U.S. restart plans

Hopes that sport in the United States might soon return to business as usual suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to hockey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a shutdown of some facilities.The PGA Tour, which o...

MIBR reach BLAST Spring Americas title match

MIBR came from behind to beat Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Friday, claiming the decisive map in overtime to earn a spot in the championship match of the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 American Finals. MIBR will play for the title on Sunday against eithe...

Trump intends to nominates Indian American to IDFC Board

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his intention to nominate Indian American Deven Parekh as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Development Finance Corporation. The nomination of Parekh, who is the managing d...

Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnerved

Troubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in the South and West, a day before President Donald Trump was due to preside over an Oklahoma campaign rally that will be Americas large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020