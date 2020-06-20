Oklahoma's virus count crosses 10,000
Oklahoma has surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the interim commissioner of the state's Department of Health says a surge in infections was expected after the state began reopening in late April. The health department on Saturday reported 331 new virus cases to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 10,037, with 368 deaths due to COVID-19. The actual number is likely higher because many people have not been tested.
A record 450 new cases of the virus was reported Thursday and more than 350 more were recorded Friday. The new wave comes amid ongoing demonstrations to protest police killings of black citizens and a rally planned for Saturday by U.S. President Donald Trump at a 19,000-seat indoor arena in Tulsa.
Tulsa County has both the most confirmed cases and virus-related deaths in Oklahoma. Tulsa Health Department director Bruce Dart has said he would like to see the rally postponed, noting that large indoor gatherings are partially to blame for the recent spread of the virus in Tulsa and Tulsa County.
