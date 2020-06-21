Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's yoga enthusiasts celebrate International Yoga Day at Pashupatinath premises

Several people performed yoga on the temple premises in Nepal's capital on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, which is observed every year on June 21 since 2015, Kathmandu Post reported.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:24 IST
Nepal's yoga enthusiasts celebrate International Yoga Day at Pashupatinath premises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several yoga enthusiasts on Sunday gathered on the premises of the famous Pashupatinath temple here for stretching and twisting to mark the International Yoga Day, according to a media report.

Yoga has been gaining global popularity in recent years for the many benefits it has on one's physiology, psychology, and spirituality. Several people performed yoga on the temple premises in Nepal's capital on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, which is observed every year on June 21 since 2015, Kathmandu Post reported. This year no public event was organized in Nepal due to the COVID-19-related restrictions in place and requirements of safe distancing. Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated the day by organizing a 'do it yourself' yoga session on Facebook. The theme set by the United Nations for 2020 is "Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su ShoeMaker Heo and Geon-hee BeryL Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming 2-0, 4, who hol...

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two acc...

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Yoga day: 72,000 students take part in online Yoga session in Haryana

To mark the 6th International Yoga Day, Haryanas Higher Education Department on Sunday organised a live online yoga session for university and college students through its official Facebook page. Around 72,000 people participated in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020