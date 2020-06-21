Nepal's yoga enthusiasts celebrate International Yoga Day at Pashupatinath premises

Several yoga enthusiasts on Sunday gathered on the premises of the famous Pashupatinath temple here for stretching and twisting to mark the International Yoga Day, according to a media report.

Yoga has been gaining global popularity in recent years for the many benefits it has on one's physiology, psychology, and spirituality. Several people performed yoga on the temple premises in Nepal's capital on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, which is observed every year on June 21 since 2015, Kathmandu Post reported. This year no public event was organized in Nepal due to the COVID-19-related restrictions in place and requirements of safe distancing. Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated the day by organizing a 'do it yourself' yoga session on Facebook. The theme set by the United Nations for 2020 is "Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home".