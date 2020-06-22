Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen hit car in Kabul, killing 5, including 2 prosecutors

Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general's office on Monday morning in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway. In early June, IS claimed responsibility of a bomb explosion in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:43 IST
Gunmen hit car in Kabul, killing 5, including 2 prosecutors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general's office on Monday morning in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said. The driver of the car and two other employees were among those killed, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but recently violence has spiked in Afghanistan, with most of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group's affiliate in the country. The IS in Afghanistan is headquartered in eastern Nangarhar province. According to a statement from the attorney general's office, the car was on the way to office when it was targeted. The gunmen fled the scene, the police said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway.

In early June, IS claimed responsibility of a bomb explosion in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader. Eight worshippers were wounded. A week later, another prayer leader and three worshippers were killed in a bomb explosion inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight people were wounded in that attack.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; tally rises to 280

Nagaland on Monday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 new infections, taking the states tally to 280, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The last highest single-day spike of coronavirus ca...

India's Permanent status on Washington Accord extended for 6 years: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday informed that Indias permanent status on the Washington Accord, which facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international ...

No second wave of coronavirus - U.S. White House adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the c...

WRAPUP 3-India, China commanders meet after border clash amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods

Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday to try to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border as the public mood hardened in India for a military and economic riposte following the worst clash in more than five decades.Maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020