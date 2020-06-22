Threat to UK from lone attackers is growing, minister says

Threat to UK from lone attackers is growing, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:28 IST
The threat to Britain from lone attackers is growing, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday, a day after three people were stabbed to death in the English town of Reading.
"The terrorist threat that we face is complex, diverse and rapidly changing. It is clear that the threat posed by lone actors is growing," Patel told lawmakers in parliament.
