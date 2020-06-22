China must redress "unbalanced" trade ties, says EU's von der Leyen

China must redress "unbalanced" trade ties, says EU's von der LeyenReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:42 IST
The European Union is demanding that China redress an "unbalanced" trade and investment relationship and open its markets wider to European firms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
"We continue to have an unbalanced trade and investment relationship. We have not made the progress we aimed for in last year's summit statement in addressing market access barriers," she told a news conference after a video summit with Chinese leaders.
"We need to follow up on these commitments urgently and we also need to have more ambition on the Chinese side in order to conclude negotiations on an investment agreement," she continued.
ALSO READ
China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases
China would make a coronavirus vaccine a "global public good"
China launched four satellites in two days
China May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 6 years
China exports in May fall 3.3% year-on-year; imports shrink 16.7%