Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nemiga keep rolling at WePlay! Clutch Island

The winners and losers will meet each other Wednesday, with the winners playing to secure the group's top spot and a playoff appearance, and the losers looking to avoid elimination. In Group B, Gambit Youngsters survived Natus Vincere in a 2-1 result, and Virtus.pro took down Hard Legion Esports by the same margin.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 05:10 IST
Nemiga keep rolling at WePlay! Clutch Island

Nemiga Gaming continued their strong run with another victory on Tuesday as Stage 3 of the $50,000 WePlay! Clutch Island online event kicked off. Nemiga swept Winstrike Team 2-0 in Group A, and Team Spirit did the same to ESPADA. The winners and losers will meet each other Wednesday, with the winners playing to secure the group's top spot and a playoff appearance, and the losers looking to avoid elimination.

In Group B, Gambit Youngsters survived Natus Vincere in a 2-1 result, and Virtus.pro took down Hard Legion Esports by the same margin. Gambit and Virtus.pro will meet Wednesday for the Group B title, after Na'Vi and Hard Legion fight to avoid elimination. The event began last week with 13 teams, five of which -- Hard Legion, Spirit, Virtus.pro, Winstrike and Na'Vi -- headed straight to Stage 3. Nemiga, ESPADA and Gambit emerged from the first two stages to join them for Stage 3, which features eight teams split into two groups playing in double-elimination brackets.

Two teams from each group will reach the double-elimination playoffs. All matches throughout the tournament are best-of-three, with the champion claiming $15,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. Nemiga cruised by Winstrike in their opening match Tuesday, leading 8-1 on the first map (Vertigo) and 9-2 on the second (Mirage). They closed out both maps, 16-7 and 16-6, respectively, with Russia's Anton "speed4k" Titov (plus-22) and Belarus' Igor "lollipop21k" Solodkov (plus-20) each posting a kill-death differential of plus-20 or better.

Spirit rallied from an 8-1 deficit on Nuke to win the map 16-13 against ESPADA, then took Mirage 16-11 for the sweep. Russia's Artem "iDISBALANCE" Egorov led the way with a plus-15 differential. Gambit Youngsters overcame an 11-6 deficit to win 19-17 in overtime on Overpass, but Na'Vi used their own rally -- after trailing 7-0 -- to win Train 16-12 and even the match. In the deciding map (Dust II), Gambit Youngsters grabbed a 10-5 lead by halftime and finished it at 16-11.

Russia's Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov (plus-25) led four players with a positive differential for Gambit. Hard Legion jumped on Virtus.pro early, taking an 8-1 edge on Dust II, but Virtus.pro won the final eight rounds for a 16-10 victory. After Hard Legion took Overpass 16-11, they fell behind 14-6 on Inferno, and their rally fell short as it ended 16-14.

Russia's Igor "Forester" Bezotecheskiy had a match-best plus-13 differential for Hard Legion, but none of his teammates finished better than minus-4. Latvia's Mareks "YEKINDAR" Galinskis paced Virtus.pro with 64 kills and a plus-12 differential. Wednesday's matches:

Group A Elimination: ESPADA vs. Winstrike Team

Winners: Team Spirit vs. Nemiga Gaming Group B

Elimination: Natus Vincere vs. Hard Legion Esports Winners: Gambit Youngsters vs. Virtus.pro

WePlay! Clutch Island prize pool ($USD, Regional Major Ranking points): 1. $15,000, 2,000

2. $10,000, 1,875 3. $6,000, 1,750

4. $5,000, 1,625 5. $4,500, 1,500

6. $3,500, 1,375 7. $3,000, 1,250

8. $3,000, 1,125 9. 0, 1,000 -- forZe

10. 0, 875 11. 0, 0

12-13. 0, 0 -- Moscow Five Academy, CR4ZY --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...

US Congressman holds talks with Indian envoy, condoles deaths of 20 Indian troops in Ladakh face-off

US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday spoke to Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and expressed his condolences over the demise of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakhs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020