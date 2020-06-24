Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief urges pressure to bring Yemen's parties to talks

PTI | New York | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:33 IST
UN chief urges pressure to bring Yemen's parties to talks
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The UN chief called for more pressure to be applied to Yemen's warring parties to come together to arrange a cease-fire in the war that has cost more than 10,000 lives and displaced 2 million people in the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Yemeni people are "suffering terribly" and COVID-19 is worsening their situation, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

He spoke before a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council by U.N. special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on Wednesday afternoon. In 2014, Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's north, driving the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi into exile. A US-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to try and restore Hadi's rule.

The war has settled into a stalemate, compelling major regional players to seek an exit. Guterres said the United Nations has been working to bring the parties together and has been promoting "confidence-building measures, namely in relation to the use of the airport, the harbors, the payment of salaries and at the same time the beginning of a political process." "I'm still confident that that is possible," the secretary-general said, "and we need to put all pressure on the parties to the conflict and all relevant actors in order to make sure that the intense discussions that we have had in this regard lead to a positive outcome." Last month, Griffiths reported "significant progress" in negotiations toward a cease-fire, but warned of stark challenges as coronavirus spreads at an unknown rate across the Arab world's poorest nation.

He urged the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis to quickly resolve differences over humanitarian and economic measures needed to move peace efforts forward and help the country counter the virus. Diplomats have stressed that a peace deal in Yemen must reconcile not only the government and the Houthis but the south and the north as well.

Guterres said the Yemenis are a generous people "that has always had difficulties in finding unity among themselves, but it's a people that deserve this." On Monday, the Saudi-led coalition announced a breakthrough in the south. The coalition said the separatists' Southern Transitional Council which is backed by the United Arab Emirates and the country's Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, has agreed to a cease-fire after months of infighting.

The agreement aims to close the rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, nominal allies in the war against the Houthis. Southern Yemen existed as an independent nation from 1967 until unification in 1990 and the secessionist council, an umbrella group of heavily armed and well-financed militias propped up by the UAE since 2015, hopes to restore an independent southern Yemen.

In addition to the ongoing war, Yemen is also facing a dire humanitarian crisis. A UN humanitarian appeal for Yemen this month fell $1 billion short of what aid agencies needed.

Some 75% of U.N. programs for the country, covering essentially every sector, from food to health care and nutrition, have shut their doors or reduced operations. The World Food Program had to cut rations in half and UN-funded health services were reduced in nearly 200 hospitals nationwide.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks touch 16-week highs on bets of economic recovery

Stocks in the developing world touched a 16-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors remained positive about a return to growth with the re-opening of global economies even as COVID-19 cases increased.T...

NLC India's power generation in Jan-Mar rises 9 pc to 6,098 MU

NLC Indias power generation in March quarter 2019-20 was at 6,098 million units MU, a rise of 9.18 per cent from the year-ago period. The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statem...

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23: ICMR

Over 73.5&#160;lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 23, of which&#160;2.15 lakh were examined on Tuesday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, ICMR officials said on Wednesday. The apex health research b...

FOREX-Dollar dips as market risk sentiment sours

The dollar regained some ground on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as money markets tempered hopes of a rapid global economic recovery. The U.S. currency gained more than 0.2 against a basket of currencies, as risk sentiment so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020