Probe finds procedure violations in Pakistan airliner crash, minister says
Presenting an initial inquiry report in parliament, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the pilots were not "focused" because of the coronavirus pandemic, although the aircraft was "100% fit". The Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed last month in a residential district of the southern port city of Karachi, killing all but two of the 99 aboard.Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:22 IST
An investigation into the Pakistan airliner that killed 97 last month has found that its pilots and air traffic control officials did not follow set procedures, the aviation minister said on Wednesday. Presenting an initial inquiry report in parliament, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the pilots were not "focused" because of the coronavirus pandemic, although the aircraft was "100% fit".
The Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed last month in a residential district of the southern port city of Karachi, killing all but two of the 99 aboard. Flight PK8303, from the eastern city of Lahore, came down about a kilometer (0.6 mile) short of the runway on its second attempt to land.
ALSO READ
4 killed in fire at oil depot in Pakistan
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach for England tour
Cricket-Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour
India issues demarche to Pakistan High Commission over targeted demolition of Hindu community houses
Pakistan team not to have training camp due to COVID-19 concerns