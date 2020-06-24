Pak expresses disappointment over failed attempt to blacklist Indian under UNSC sanctions committee

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the failure of its bid to designate an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UNSC and hoped that the sanctions committee of the world body's top organ would consider its requests for sanctions on three other Indians. Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan had asked the United Nations to designate four Indian nationals -- Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji -- as global terrorists by the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee in 2019.

Islamabad, in its request to the UN, had alleged that the four persons were “financing, sponsoring and organising terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others”, Farooqui said. However, according to media reports, the US not only blocked the proposal and terminated it after Pakistan failed to furnish adequate evidence, it also told the UNSC members about terminating Islamabad’s proposal to impose the terror charge, which was on the technical hold last year.

Reacting to the stonewalling of Pakistan’s efforts to designate the Indian national, Foreign Office Spokesperson Farooqui said: “We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to. “Pakistan hopes that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner”.

She further alleged that “these Indian nationals are now residing in India with impunity”..