Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin hails Nazi defeat in virus-delayed Red Square parade

“It is impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if the Red Army did not stand up to its defense,” Putin said in an address to the parade. Some 14,000 soldiers took part in the parade, including units from several former Soviet republics and from Mongolia and Serbia.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:03 IST
Putin hails Nazi defeat in virus-delayed Red Square parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. The parade is usually held May 9 on Victory Day, Russia's most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday due to the pandemic.

But the timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event — the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the Nazis' defeat. "It is impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if the Red Army did not stand up to its defense," Putin said in an address to the parade.

Some 14,000 soldiers took part in the parade, including units from several former Soviet republics and from Mongolia and Serbia. More than 230 military vehicles drove across the vast square in the Russian capital, ranging from renowned WWII-era T-34 tanks to hulking Topol intercontinental ballistic missile-launchers.

A flyover of helicopters, bombers and fighter planes completed the show of military might. An estimated 27 million Soviets died in the war, either on the battlefield or as civilian casualties. Their valor and suffering has become key to Russia's national identity.

"It was our people who were able to overcome a terrible, total evil," Putin said. "This is the main, honest, in-no-way-unclear truth about the war. We must protect and defend it, pass it on to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren." Putin and other Russian officials have frequently expressed umbrage at what they see as attempts by other countries to "rewrite history" by downplaying the Soviets' role in World War II. The appeal to Russian patriotism comes at an important time for Putin, with early voting beginning Thursday in a referendum on constitutional amendments that would allow him to run for another two terms as president, possibly in office until 2036.

Putin made no mention of the coronavirus pandemic in his speech, tacitly reinforcing his claim the previous day that Russia has passed the most dangerous stage in the pandemic. However, Russia has reported more than 7,000 new infection cases daily this week and has the third-highest confirmed number of infections in the world after the United States and Brazil. Many spectators in the viewing stands were wearing masks, but Russian soldiers in close formation on the square did not. Putin and other dignitaries on the main viewing stage also did not wear masks.

Those dignitaries included elderly war veterans with rows of medals cascading down their chests. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said all the veterans in attendance had undergone quarantines before the event.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...

Delhi govt prepares eight-point 'Revised COVID Response Plan'

The Delhi government, in line with recommendations of Dr VK Paul committee, has prepared eight-point Revised COVID Response Plan.The plan reportedly includes conducting sero-survey of 20,000 people across districts and house-to-house screen...

HIV epidemic still urgent unfinished business, UNAIDS chief says at PCB meeting

The 46th meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board commenced on 23 June 2020. Held for the first time as a virtual meeting, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will see three days of discussion and reflection on the ...

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China: MEA.

Indian side raised issue of violent face off in Galwan Valley on June 15 during diplomatic talks with China MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020