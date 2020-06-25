Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN aid chief: Yemen will fall off a cliff if no new funds

The humanitarian chief said the impact has already seen 10,000 health workers working on the front lines responding to COVID=19 lose incentive pay. “Water and sanitation programs that serve 4 million people will start closing in several weeks,” he said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:13 IST
UN aid chief: Yemen will fall off a cliff if no new funds

The U.N. humanitarian chief warned that without massive financial support, Yemen will “fall off the cliff,” with many more people starving to death, succumbing to COVID-19, dying of cholera and watching their children die because they haven't been immunized for killer diseases. Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting Wednesday that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen and about 25% of the country's confirmed cases have died — “five times the global average.” “With the health system in collapse, we know many cases and deaths are going unrecorded,” he said. “Burial prices in some areas have increased by seven times compared to a few months ago.” Lowcock said the coronavirus “is adding one more layer of misery upon many others” including “appalling multi-casualty incidents” and the country's economy, which is “heading for an unprecedented calamity.” He pointed to the rapid depreciation of the Yemeni currency, the rial, a 10% to 20% rise in food prices in just two weeks, and the best available data indicate remittances may have already fallen between 50% and 70%.

A virtual pledging conference for Yemen hosted by the U.N. and Saudi Arabia on June 2 saw 31 donors pledge $1.35 billion for humanitarian aid, including about $700 million in new funds, Lowcock said. “That's only about half of what was pledged last year,” he said, and far below what's needed to keep humanitarian programs going.

“Reduced pledges from the Gulf region account for essentially all of the reduction,” said Lowcock, whose speech was distributed by his office. The humanitarian chief said the impact has already seen 10,000 health workers working on the front lines responding to COVID=19 lose incentive pay.

“Water and sanitation programs that serve 4 million people will start closing in several weeks,” he said. “About 5 million children will go without routine vaccinations, and by August, we will close down malnutrition programs.” A wider health program that helps 19 million people will stop, too, he said. “We have never before seen in Yemen a situation where such a severe acute domestic economic crisis overlaps with a sharp drop in remittances and major cuts to donor support for humanitarian aid – and this of course is all happening in the middle of a devastating pandemic,” Lowcock said.

He urged donors to turn pledges into cash and consider increasing the amount, and in addition “to provide predictable foreign exchange injections to avoid total economic collapse.” “There is a stark choice before the world today: support the humanitarian response in Yemen and help to create the space for a sustainable political solution. Or watch Yemen fall off the cliff," Lowcock said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for more pressure to be applied to Yemen's warring parties to come together to arrange a cease-fire in the war that has cost more than 10,000 lives, displaced 2 million people, and sparked the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Yemeni people are “suffering terribly” and COVID-19 is worsening their situation, Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press before the closed Security Council briefings by U.N. special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths and Lowcock. In 2014, Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's north, driving the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi into exile. A U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to try and restore Hadi's rule.

The war has settled into a stalemate, compelling major regional players to seek an exit. Guterres said the United Nations has been working to bring the parties together and has been promoting “confidence-building measures, namely in relation to the use of the airport, the harbors, the payment of salaries and at the same time the beginning of a political process.”

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly migrant labourer dies in UP after returning from Punjab

A 60-year-old migrant labourer who was returning from Punjab where he worked in a brick kiln died near his native village under Naraini police station area here, police said on ThursdayAccording to his kin, Betu and his family were returnin...

Karur Vysya Bank shares jump over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday rallied over 8 per cent after the firm reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The lenders stock jumped 8.13 per cent to Rs 33.90 on the BSE.On the NSE, it gained 8....

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand Obamacare, even as Trumps administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down. Pelosi announ...

Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for a three-day visit, held a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Raksha Mantri Shri rajnathsingh had a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020