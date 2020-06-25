Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kongers flee to other countries fearing persecution as China pushes national security law

With China pushing ahead with the implementation of the national security law on the Hong Kong, the residents are making preparations to flee to Taiwan and other countries fearing persecution.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:54 IST
Hong Kongers flee to other countries fearing persecution as China pushes national security law
Hong Kongers being forced to flee from their homeland as national security law takes shape. . Image Credit: ANI

With China pushing ahead with the implementation of the national security law on the Hong Kong, the residents are making preparations to flee to Taiwan and other countries fearing persecution. Since last year, the number of applications for police certificates required to migrate to some other country has soared almost 80 per cent to nearly 21,000 in the latter half of 2019 from a year earlier, The Washington Post reported. The protesters fearing persecution are also seeking refuge in Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.

"You don't know what they can accuse you of under the new law...Would joining a strike be considered a subversion of state?" The Washington Post quoted Ho, a nurse at a hospital rehabilitation ward in Hong Kong. Not fearing retaliation, she had joined a protest urging the pro-China government to close it borders with China amid coronavirus pandemic. The strong-faced lady, however, now has to flee Hong Kong due to the impending national security law.

The family will be migrating to Taiwan via its programme for foreign professionals. Her husband who is uncertain about his future in Taiwan, as it lacks a good financial sector, was quoted as saying that he is ready to even work in a restaurant because "Having my freedom of speech is worth more." "In many ways, it feels like we are refugees, fleeing a war," he added.

While Taiwan is welcoming the fleeing Hong Kongers with open arms, China has warned Taipei of serious retaliation for offering protection to "rioters", Al Jazeera reported. Recently, Hong Kong Free Press quoted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as saying: "The Executive Yuan will propose a comprehensive and concrete plan as soon as possible. The plan includes Hongkongers' right of abode and settlement..If the situation in Hong Kong worsens, and its autonomy and human rights are further suppressed, we will resolutely voice our concerns... We will continue to support Hongkongers' determination to strive for democracy and freedom which are paramount to its peace and stability."

The NHK World reported that the Taiwan government will be setting up a dedicated officer to support the Hong Kong citizens migrating to Taipei for political or other reasons. The office will help cover living expenses for needy people, give consultation services for schooling, job-hunting, and starting businesses. Reacting to this, the Chinese government was quoted as saying in a statement, "Providing shelter for and taking onto the island the rioters and elements who bring chaos to Hong Kong will only continue to bring harm to Taiwan's people." (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.WHO chief Tedros A...

FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged corona remark on Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar a...

Amid govt efforts to increase COVID bed numbers, hospitals face shortage of health workers

As the number of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients is being increased, there are complains of acute shortage of manpower -- doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff to treat coronavirus patients, putting further stress on ...

Speeding truck rams into a roadside shanty; 3 children killed

Three children of a family were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a roadside shanty in Bihars Bhagalpur district on Thursday morning. The truck apparently lost its balance near Jahnvi Chowk in Parbatta police station area and crashed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020