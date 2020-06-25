Left Menu
248 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to lockdown return home

Some 248 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Border on Thursday. The Indian nationals arrived at the Wagah Border in the morning but Immigration and Customs took several hours to complete the process (of immigration). The foreign ministry monitored the process of the return of Indian nationals.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit : Pexhel

Some 248 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to the lockdown returned to the country through the Wagah Border on Thursday. Around 500 more Indians stranded in the country will return to their country in the next couple of days, an official of a Foreign Ministry told PTI.

Most of the people returned to their homes on Thursday are from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. "As many as 248 Indians today (Thursday) left for their homeland from the Wagah Border," the official said. The Indian nationals arrived at the Wagah Border in the morning but Immigration and Customs took several hours to complete the process (of immigration).

The foreign ministry monitored the process of the return of Indian nationals. The official said that the Wagah Border would remain open for three days (June 25 to Jun 27) to facilitate the return of the stranded Indian nationals.

He said of the stranded Indian nationals, 300 were staying in Sindh, 80 in Lahore, 15 in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Islamabad, and remaining in other parts of the country. The Indian nationals had come to Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites.

