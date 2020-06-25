Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore hopes to clear 70-80% foreign workers of COVID-19 next month

The Singapore government early this month said that it will build new accommodations to improve the living condition of foreign workers and reduce the population density in their quarters, which have seen a very high transmission rate of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower announced that a total of 79,000 migrant workers have been cleared of COVID-19 as of June 22.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:54 IST
Singapore hopes to clear 70-80% foreign workers of COVID-19 next month

About 70 to 80 per cent of foreign workers, including Indian nationals, staying in dormitories in Singapore are expected to be cleared of COVID-19 by the end of July, a senior minister said on Thursday. About 120,000 migrant workers have either recovered or tested negative for COVID-19 so far, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

“By the end of next month, we will have covered quite a large proportion of the workers in the dormitories,” Channel News Asia quoted Wong as saying. “And shortly after that, we will be able to completely clear all the workers and clear the dormitories. All the workers, we expect, will be able to resume work thereafter,” Wong said.

Dormitories had become the biggest coronavirus spreading clusters in Singapore as these were crowded with migrant workers. But following the COVID-19 spread, the government initiated steps to improve the standards for dormitories. The Singapore government early this month said that it will build new accommodations to improve the living condition of foreign workers and reduce the population density in their quarters, which have seen a very high transmission rate of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower announced that a total of 79,000 migrant workers have been cleared of COVID-19 as of June 22. This figure includes those residing in government-provided accommodation facilities. A total of 163 dormitories and 18 blocks for recovered workers in 11 purpose-built dormitories have now been cleared of COVID-19, the manpower ministry had said.

Noting that Singapore is controlling the number of infections in the community one week into Phase two of the reopening from two-month of a circuit breaker, Wong said: “We are continuing to make progress to clear the migrant worker clusters and the dormitories, and allow the workers to resume work safely.” Singapore on Thursday reported 113 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 42,736. Of the new cases, the vast majority of the cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories and five are cases in the community, which includes foreign workers living outside the dorms.

There are currently 320,000 people living in dormitories, said Wong, meaning that about 40 per cent of the workers have been cleared of COVID-19 so far. Responding to questions about how many migrant workers have already been tested for COVID-19, Wong said the remaining workers will "hopefully" be tested in the "few more weeks beyond that". "Twenty per cent will then remain. Hopefully a few more weeks beyond that in August, we will be able to clear all of the workers in the dormitories," the Channel quoted the minister as saying.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies. Sharing two affectionate pictures with the Judwaa actor, Sona...

Scindia took bold decision by leaving Congress, says Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia took a bold decision in politics by leaving Congress and joining BJP. He also attacked the Congress party over corruption. It takes courage to ...

US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

The US economy shrank at a 5.0 per cent rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period, which will show what happened when the pandemic began spread across the US. The Commerce Depart...

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020