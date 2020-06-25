Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

He urged Palestinians to wage "armed resistance" to prevent annexation, claiming that Israel evacuated its troops and 8,500 settlers from Gaza a decade and a half ago in part because of Palestinian attacks. "Without willing martyrs, nothing will change," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:03 IST
As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

Vineyard owner Haidar al-Zahar recalls with joy the day in 2005 when Israel removed its settlers and troops from the Gaza Strip, part of a withdrawal that few Palestinians thought they would ever see. "I felt like a prisoner who suddenly found himself a free man," he said.

A decade and a half later he is on the warpath as Israel considers whether to annex its Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank - 40 km (25 miles) away from Gaza - which Palestinians seek as the heartland of a future state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on annexing parts of the West Bank, where more than 420,000 settlers live, citing Israel's security needs, and religious and historic ties to the land.

"Israel today has all the power. No one can deny that - they can do whatever they want," Zahar, 68, said in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamist group Hamas. He urged Palestinians to wage "armed resistance" to prevent annexation, claiming that Israel evacuated its troops and 8,500 settlers from Gaza a decade and a half ago in part because of Palestinian attacks.

"Without willing martyrs, nothing will change," he said. Hamas's armed wing echoed that call for confrontation on Thursday, calling annexation "a declaration of war against our Palestinian people".

"We will make the enemy bite its fingers in regret for such a sinful decision," said Abu Ubaida, spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades. Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem, in a 1967 war. It unilaterally withdrew its settlers and troops from Gaza in 2005, saying it wanted to improve its security and international status in the absence of peace talks.

However it enforces a blockade on Gaza, and restricts the movement of people and goods, citing security concerns about Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups there. On Thursday the United Nations Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov reiterated the U.N.'s position that annexing parts of the West Bank would be "against international law" - which Israel disputes.

But he urged Palestinian leaders not to "stray away from the path of peace" and highlighted the dangers if Palestinians were left feeling there was no prospect of a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "That only creates opportunities for radicals or people with more destructive agendas to come in and fill that vacuum," Mladenov said in Jerusalem.

"Another explosion, another war that would happen here would be a terrible, terrible tragedy. Not just a human tragedy but a failure of leadership on all sides," he told journalists. However, in the southern Gaza district of Rafah, Mohammad Seidam, 84, said West Bank Palestinians should not give up hope. "In Gaza they had built gardens, farms and greenhouses and God removed them," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates will have to review strategy after coronavirus pandemic - COO

Gulf airline Emirates needs to redefine its strategy after the coronavirus pandemic brought global aviation to a near halt, its chief operating officer said on Thursday, flagging an increased focus on bringing more visitors to Dubai.The gro...

Cuomo says New York 'bent the curve' as new COVID-19 cases keep rising in other states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated a new milestone of declining coronavirus hospitalizations in his state on Thursday as the number of new cases elsewhere in the United States kept climbing, especially in the West and South.More than...

Many studies of COVID-19 antibody test accuracy fall short - review

Many studies assessing the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests had major shortcomings, a review released on Thursday concluded, offering further evidence the blood tests are of little use for people seeking to know with certainty if they ha...

Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of Egyptian editor

A leading media watchdog group condemned on Thursday the arrest this week of the editor of one of Egypts few remaining independent news outlets, and urged authorities to immediately release her and drop all charges. Nora Younis, editor of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020