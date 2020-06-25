Left Menu
Nepal refutes reports about China encroaching on its territory

Nepal's foreign ministry (MoFA) on Thursday said media reports regarding boundary issues and illegal encroachment of some territories by China were false and that the subject matter doesn't fall under its jurisdiction.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's foreign ministry (MoFA) on Thursday said media reports regarding boundary issues and illegal encroachment of some territories by China were false and that the subject matter doesn't fall under its jurisdiction. "The news allegedly based on the 'report' of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development which that Ministry has already refuted and clarified stating that such "report" doesn't exist and that the subject matter doesn't fall under its jurisdiction," the MoFA said in a press release.

The boundary between Nepal and China was delineated and demarcated on the basis of the Boundary Treaty of October 5, 1961, and the subsequent protocols signed between the two countries, the ministry clarified. Boundary Markers No. 37 and 38 reported as missing in the media reports have never been erected as agreed between the two countries owing to natural conditions, the ministry said.

"The Government of Nepal will solve through mutual consultation between the concerned authorities of the two countries in case any issue arises," the press release said. The ministry also requested the media to verify the information from the relevant authorities before commenting on such sensitive matters which may adversely affect the relations between the two friendly neighbours. (ANI)

