Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black culture in fashion seeks to move from the runway to the control tower

"I believe that the door has been cracked open just a little bit," said Johnson, who first graced the Vogue cover in 1974. Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan said she can spot the lack of diversity in luxury brands by looking at their end products.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:07 IST
Black culture in fashion seeks to move from the runway to the control tower
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

More than 40 years after Beverly Johnson because the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue, the fashion industry is facing its own reckoning over racism and exclusion.

Anna Wintour, regarded as one of the most influential figures in fashion, has apologized for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure as Vogue's editor-in-chief. But Black members of the industry say real change must come from corporate boardrooms that often exploit Black culture but do too little to support its creators.

"I think fashion is a great example of a platform and business that loves Black culture, loves the Black body, but doesn't want to pour back into the Black community financially," said Emil Wilbekin, the former editor-in-chief of Essence magazine. As mass protests took place nationwide this month about the killings by U.S. police of unarmed Black men and women, Johnson proposed the Beverly Johnson Rule.

It would require fashion and beauty companies to interview at least two Black professionals for openings on executive boards and other influential positions. "I believe that the door has been cracked open just a little bit," said Johnson, who first graced the Vogue cover in 1974.

Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan said she can spot the lack of diversity in luxury brands by looking at their end products. Egregious missteps in recent years include Prada's 2018 keychain of a monkey with inflated lips and Gucci's 2019 "black face" high-neck sweater with a mouth cut out and trimmed in red.

"There's really only two that have men of color at the helm. Olivier Rousteing at Balmain. And Virgil Abloh who designs the menswear for Louis Vuitton," Givhan noted. "The place where the changes really have to happen are in executive suites, because that's where the decisions are made about what the designer looks like, and the designer is then the person who is able to determine what the runway show looks like and what the advertising campaign looks like," Givhan said.

Stylist Law Roach, who has worked with singers Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion, said he sometimes feels as if he does not exist in the industry. "Have I ever been introduced as the assistant and my white female assistant as me? Absolutely, a thousand percent," said Roach.

He said that at fashion shows in New York, he had been asked: "to see my ticket or to see my text message with my seat assignment lots and lots of times." One of the first steps Roach will take to bring about change is to do better at championing Black brands.

"I'm holding myself accountable as somebody who has the power to make a difference in someone's career and life. I'm holding myself accountable to make sure that I do it more frequently for people who look like me," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Liverpools 30-year English title drought ended on Thursday as they were confirmed as Premier League champions courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 loss at Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable...

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020