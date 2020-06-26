Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreak

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreakReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 07:50 IST
AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" for a second time, dealing another setback to the movie industry's hopes for a late-summer rebound.
"Tenet" is now scheduled to reach theaters on Aug. 12, the company said in a statement. Most U.S. movie theaters remain closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
