Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar set for biggest drop in 3 weeks as U.S. infection cases jump

The greenback steadied on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly drop in three weeks as caution over growing coronavirus infections cast doubt over the U.S. economic outlook while a bounce in stocks pushed the kiwi dollar higher.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:27 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for biggest drop in 3 weeks as U.S. infection cases jump
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The greenback steadied on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly drop in three weeks as caution over growing coronavirus infections cast doubt over the U.S. economic outlook while a bounce in stocks pushed the kiwi dollar higher. Though an easing in European lockdown rules bodes well for sentiment in the region, headlines from other major economies weighed on sentiment.

The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state's reopening on Thursday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surged. Texas, at the forefront of efforts to reopen devastated economies shut down by the pandemic, has seen one of the biggest jumps in new cases. With markets undecided between hopes of a quick economic recovery and fears of a second wave of infections, investors focused on the dovish minutes by the European Central Bank this week to keep its stimulus policies in place for a while.

The eurozone is "probably past" the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, while urging authorities to prepare for a possible second wave. The euro edged 0.1% higher versus the dollar and was set for its biggest rise in three weeks. Against its other European rivals such as the Norwegian crown and the Swedish currency, it rose as much as 0.2% each.

The New Zealand dollar led currency gainers as encouraging recent data prompted investors to add risk positions despite the surge in infection rates. "Stock prices remained supported but I doubt they could retain the current high valuations when more earnings results will come in next month," said Tatsuya Chiba, manager of the forex at Mitsubishi Trust Bank.

"At this point, risk currencies could slip again versus the yen." Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fetched $0.6888, stuck in its rough $0.68-0.70 range in the past couple of weeks.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The album, Spirit of Humanity, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Honble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sen...

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicants skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order Frid...

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh; Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border: Sonia Gandhi.

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border Sonia Gandhi....

Marco van Ginkel signs new one-year deal with Chelsea

Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel on Friday signed a new one-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea. The Dutch international signed from Vitesse in 2013 and made a promising start, playing four games in quick succession until a cruciate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020