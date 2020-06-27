Unbeaten Cloud9 handle Liquid in LCS Summer Split

Left Menu
Cloud9 repelled Team Liquid's bid to grab a share of first place in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, producing a 30-minute win on Friday as Week 3 began.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 10:15 IST
Cloud9 repelled Team Liquid's bid to grab a share of first place in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, producing a 30-minute win on Friday as Week 3 began. Cloud9 improved to 5-0 by defeating Liquid (3-2) on red. Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen compiled a 2/0/6 kill/death/assist ratio for Cloud9 while Danish countryman Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen wound up at 3/2/5 for Liquid.

In the night's other match, FlyQuest (4-1) grabbed sole possession of second place with a 36-minute victory on blue against Counter Logic Gaming (3-2). Germany's Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage produced a 6/0/6 ratio for FlyQuest. South Korea's Kim "Ruin" Hyeong-min finished at 7/2/4 for Counter Logic. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round-robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winner's bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winner's bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five. The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the World's play-in event.

Week 3 continues Saturday with four matches: --100 Thieves vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--Team SoloMid vs. Evil Geniuses --Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

--Golden Guardians vs. Immortals League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings

1. Cloud9, 5-0 2. FlyQuest, 4-1

3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-2

T4. Team Liquid, 3-2 6. Team SoloMid, 2-2

T7. Golden Guardians, 1-3 T7. 100 Thieves, 1-3

T9. Dignitas, 0-4 T9. Immortals, 0-4

