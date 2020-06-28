Left Menu
Massive protest in Karachi against enforced disappearances in Sindh

Police, paramilitary rangers and other law enforcement agencies arrested several men and women, including students protesting against enforced disappearances in Sindh from Karachi press club on Saturday.

ANI | Karachi, | Updated: 28-06-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 08:08 IST
Massive protest in Karachi against enforced disappearances in Sindh
Security forces manhandled girls and threw them in police mobile vehicles and were shifted to an unknown place.. Image Credit: ANI

Police, paramilitary rangers and other law enforcement agencies arrested several men and women, including students protesting against enforced disappearances in Sindh from Karachi press club on Saturday. According to sources, the late crowd including family members of the victims gathered at the Karachi press club to hold a peaceful protest against illegal arrests and enforced disappearances of their loved ones.

According to details when protesters started chanting slogans against enforced disappearances, a large number of Police, Paramilitary Rangers, and plainclothes personnel of intelligence agencies attacked peaceful protesters. They baton charged and tortured elderly men, women, young girls and students. Many were injured. Security forces manhandled girls and threw them into police mobile vehicles and were shifted to an unknown place.

It is learned that since the last two weeks, more than 200 Sindhis and Mohajirs belonging to MQM and different groups of Jiye Sindh have been arrested by Paramilitary Rangers and other law enforcement agencies in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh. No arrested person was presented before any court of law, said sources. (ANI)

