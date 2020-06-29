Left Menu
Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Meanwhile, the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening. The reopening will begin with 13 tourist attractions from July 1, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:20 IST
Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 'circuit breaker' reopening. The new patients include six community cases, the health ministry said. Of the six community cases, four are Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) and two are foreigners on work passes, it said. The rest 196 patients are all foreign workers living in dormitories. With the 202 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Singapore rose to 43,661. Meanwhile, the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" reopening.

The reopening will begin with 13 tourist attractions from July 1, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday. The attractions include casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore and the Singapore Zoo, the Channel News Asia reported. But most attractions will be restricted to 25 per cent of their operating capacity "for a start". Attractions and tour operators must follow this rule and apply other safe management measures that are "tailored to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risks of each attraction or tour", the STB said.

