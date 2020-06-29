Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for life

A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for at least 15 years on Friday and told he might never be freed. Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the incident and told police he carried it out because he wanted to be on the television news, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:57 IST
UPDATE 3-Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for life
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for at least 15 years on Friday and told he might never be freed.

Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the incident and told police he carried it out because he wanted to be on the television news, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December. The unnamed victim, who was visiting Britain with his family, fell 100 feet (30 metres) after he was targeted by Bravery and was found on a fifth-floor roof. His mother was heard by witnesses screaming: "Where's my son? Where's my son?"

The boy survived but suffered a bleed to his brain and several fractured bones. Judge Maura McGowan said the boy's life would never be the same again and his parents had been forced to give up their lives to care for him. "You had intended to kill someone that day. You almost killed that 6-year-old boy," she told Bravery.

Bravery, now 18, who was arrested shortly afterwards, told police he had planned to hurt someone at the museum to be on television. He had researched how to kill people on the internet the previous day and before the incident he had asked a member of the public the location of a tall building. The teenager, who has autistic spectrum disorder and a personality disorder, was being held at the high security Broadmoor Hospital.

The judge at London's Old Bailey court said his conditions did not alone explain his actions, adding he posed a "grave and immediate threat to the public". She decided he should be jailed for life and serve a minimum of 15 years. "You may never be released," she said.

In a statement read out by a police officer on their behalf outside court, the victim's parents said he had been able to eat again in January, could speak a little but remained very weak, with many years of physiotherapy ahead of him. "He is still in a wheelchair today, wears splints on his left arm and both his legs and spends his days in a corset moulded to his waist sat in his wheelchair," they said. "He is in pain. There are no words to express what we are going through."

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IOC to set up technology development centre at Faridabad

Indian Oil Corp IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Monday said it will set up a new technology development centre focussed on clean and alternative energy solutions. The new centre at Faridabad on the outskirts of the national capital wi...

U.S. Supreme Court gives president more power over consumer financial agency

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump more authority over a federal agency charged with protecting consumers in the financial sector, empowering him to fire its director at will and ruling that the structure it was ...

'A recipe for disaster,' U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring coronavirus advice

A spike in U.S. coronavirus infections is fueled in large part by people ignoring public health guidelines to keep their distance and wear masks, the governments top infectious disease official said.A daily surge in confirmed cases has been...

Craig Meschede announces retirement from professional cricket due to shoulder injury

England county club Glamorgans all-rounder Craig Meschede on Monday announced his retirement from professional cricket with an immediate effect due to shoulder injury. The 28-year-old has been suffering from a Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020