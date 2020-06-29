Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan peace talks likely to start soon, reduced violence needed -Pakistan ambassador

The agreement was intended to quickly lead to talks between the militant group and the Afghan government, but became mired in delays. Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, told Reuters in an interview he was "cautiously optimistic" and that talks could begin next month, so long as the final issues were overcome.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:55 IST
Afghan peace talks likely to start soon, reduced violence needed -Pakistan ambassador
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan said on Monday that negotiations between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban were expected to begin soon but that the release of 5,000 prisoners and a reduction of violence were the final hurdles.

Pakistan is Afghanistan's top trading partner and is seen as a key regional player in helping facilitate a February troop withdrawal deal between the United States and the Taliban to begin the process of ending 18 years of war. The agreement was intended to quickly lead to talks between the militant group and the Afghan government, but became mired in delays.

Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, told Reuters in an interview he was "cautiously optimistic" and that talks could begin next month, so long as the final issues were overcome. "The two important things are the level of violence – that it should be kept low to have an enabling environment – and to reach that magic figure of 5,000 prisoners (released)," he said.

Reuters reported on Friday that progress was being made over the release of a few hundred controversial Taliban prisoners and that the issue would likely be resolved soon. However, Khan raised concerns at growing violence. Attacks have picked up around the county in recent months. On Monday at least 23 civilians were killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province when rockets hit a cattle market.

"The rising violence is a concern for Pakistan as it is for other countries who want to see the U.S.-Taliban agreement implemented in letter and spirit and to reach the first milestone of the (intra-Afghan negotiations)," he said. "We have been persuading the Taliban to show that the violence level remains down; it's very important." Khan said negotiations need to begin as soon as possible so a ceasefire agreement could be struck, which the Taliban have so far refused.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-English is fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19, the Tour said on Monday. English, 30, was set to participate in this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to wit...

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

A Minnesota judge on Monday warned that hes likely to move the trials of four police officers charged in George Floyds death out of Minneapolis if public officials and attorneys dont stop talking about the case. Hennepin County Judge Peter ...

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first murder of 13

A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders. Joseph Jame...

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as COVID-19 cancels shows

Canadas Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off its artistes.The Montreal-based entertainment company, which runs s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020