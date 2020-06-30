Authorities: 2 shot at Amazon facility in Florida

Two people were shot at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said. The shooting happened on Monday about 2 pm (local time) at an Amazon warehouse on the city's north side, news outlets reported. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.

One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.