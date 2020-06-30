Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top US senators slam China's 'unwarranted armed' aggression against India

A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India. “China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude,” the top Republican Senator from Arkansas said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:31 IST
Top US senators slam China's 'unwarranted armed' aggression against India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Top US senators have expressed solidarity with India as they slammed China for its "unwarranted and lawless armed aggression" against the country. Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday spoke with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and expressed solidarity with the people of India on the Chinese aggression.

"I spoke to Amb Sandhu to express our solidarity with the people of #India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China," Rubio tweeted. "India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing," the top Republican Senator from Florida said.

On the Senate Floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India. A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India.

"China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude," the top Republican Senator from Arkansas said. "Just go around the horn. You started in India, where, high up in the Himalayas, China has essentially invaded India, an ally of ours. And they have killed 20 Indian soldiers," Cotton told Fox News.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last several weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out the brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan.

The two sides are holding diplomatic and military-level talks to ease the situation along the LAC.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...

Two US senators introduce legislations to strengthen India-US defence ties

Two top senators from the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties have introduced legislations to strengthen the India-US defence ties, especially in the area of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and to accelerate joint rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020