Nepal's coronavirus cases reach 13,564

Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 13,564 with the detection of 316 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Of the 316 new cases, 245 are males and 71 females, it said. The deadly virus has so far claimed 29 lives in the country. With the detection of the 316 new cases, Nepal's coronavirus tally now stands at 13,564, the ministry said.

As on Tuesday, 10,341 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the country. As many as 3,194 patients have recovered so far, it said. The health authorities have so far conducted 228,341 tests to detect the viral infection.