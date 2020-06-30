Nigar Johar becomes first female Lt Gen of Pakistan Army

Major General Nigar Johar on Tuesday became the first woman officer in the history of Pakistan Army to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) has been promoted as Lieutenant General, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement cited by ARY News.

According to the ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Johar also holds the accolade for becoming the first Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army. "Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General. She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK," the ISPR wrote on Twitter.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general. The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lt Gen Johar's father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI.

Swabi has produced some noticeable male generals in the past but it is the first time that a woman has reached the such status. (ANI)