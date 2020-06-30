Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team WE gain share of 2nd place at LPL Summer Split

Also on Tuesday, Chun-Lan "FoFo" Chu and Shu-Kai "Wings" Wang each notched an MVP performance to pace Bilibili Gaming (2-4) to a 2-0 victory over LNG Esports (2-5). The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Week 5 continues Wednesday as Dominus Esports (1-6) meet Invictus Gaming (4-2) and Suning clash with LGD Gaming (4-1). LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential): 1.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:44 IST
Team WE gain share of 2nd place at LPL Summer Split
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Team WE posted a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday to move into a share of second place in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Jio-Hao "Jiumeng" Zhao and Zhi-Peng "beishang" Jiang each recorded an MVP performance to pace Team WE (5-2), who won their second straight contest to pull even with Victory Five (5-2).

Cheng-Wei "Cryin" Yuan had an MVP effort for Royal Never Give Up (4-3), who fell into a tie for seventh place with Suning (4-3). Also on Tuesday, Chun-Lan "FoFo" Chu and Shu-Kai "Wings" Wang each notched an MVP performance to pace Bilibili Gaming (2-4) to a 2-0 victory over LNG Esports (2-5).

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 5 continues Wednesday as Dominus Esports (1-6) meet Invictus Gaming (4-2) and Suning clash with LGD Gaming (4-1).

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

T2. Team WE, 5-2, +6 T2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6

4. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3 5. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4

6. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3 T7. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1

T8. Suning, 4-3, +1 9. JD Gaming, 3-2, +2

10. Vici Gaming, 2-3, -3 11. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2 13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4 15. LNG Esports, 2-5, -6

16. Dominus Esports, 1-6, -9 17. Rogue Warriors, 0-5, -9

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Railway to install high quality thermal scanners to screen passengers

High quality thermal scanners and contact-less cameras will be used by the Southern Railway in select stations to record body temperature of passengers and check their tickets as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, officials said....

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...

Mamata urges PM Modi to withdraw RBI's supervisory role of West Bengal cooperative banks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centres move to transfer the supervisory role of state cooperative banks to the Reserve Bank of India, contending that it was against the spirit of coo...

Direct investment rises in FY20, portfolio investment declines: RBI

Direct investment into the country rose by USD 19 billion while portfolio investment declined by USD 13.7 billion during 2019-20, according to the data on the International Investment Position IIP released by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020