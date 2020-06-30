Left Menu
Development News Edition

China warns US against sanctions over HK security law

Zhao warned "China will take necessary retaliatory measures to resolutely safeguard its national interests.” Critics say the new law would end Hong Kong's status as an international business hub, especially for hundreds of US multinational firms. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the US has 85,000 nationals in Hong Kong and has over 1,300 companies in the city.

PTI | Hongkong | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:41 IST
China warns US against sanctions over HK security law
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Tuesday warned the US against imposing sanctions on it over the new Hong Kong security law, saying Beijing was ready with its own "necessary countermeasures". Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday signed a controversial security law that gave Beijing new powers over Hong Kong that are tailor-made to crackdown against dissent, criminalising sedition and effectively curtailing protests, amidst global anger and outrage in the former British colony.

Xi signed the legislation soon after Chinese lawmakers voted unanimously to adopt the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The law -- facilitating the presence of Chinese security offices in Hong Kong, besides prohibiting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security -- was passed by the 162-member Standing Committee of China's legislature the National People's Congress (NPC).

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in view of Beijing moving ahead with the national security law, Washington will stop exporting US-origin defence equipment and will take steps towards imposing the same restrictions on US defense and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong as it does for China's mainland. US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross had announced that the US would suspend preferential treatment to Hong Kong, including the availability of export license exceptions.

In a sharp reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Hong Kong's national security legislation is "China's internal affair and no foreign country has any right to interfere". "The Chinese government is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, and in opposing external forces interference in the affairs of Hong Kong affairs," he said.

"Intimidation does not work on China. The US wants to wield the so-called 'sanctions' to obstruct China's legislation process to safeguard national security in Hong Kong. Such attempts will never succeed", he said. Zhao warned "China will take necessary retaliatory measures to resolutely safeguard its national interests." Critics say the new law would end Hong Kong's status as an international business hub, especially for hundreds of US multinational firms.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the US has 85,000 nationals in Hong Kong and has over 1,300 companies in the city. American firms have over 300 regional headquarters and 400 regional offices in Hong Kong. In the decade gone by, the US trade surplus in Hong Kong reached USD 297 billion.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CRPF urges recovered personnel to donate plasma, save lives

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has urged its personnel who have recovered from coronavirus to be good samaritans and donate their blood plasma to save lives of others infected persons, officials said on Tuesday. CRPF Director General...

Fivetran raises $100 mn in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst

US-based tech firm Fivetran on Tuesday said it has raised USD 100 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz a16z and General Catalyst. The series C round also saw participation from existing investors, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partn...

Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions in India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds in India. Whats special about both the editions is that they carry the iconic purple heart design and logo of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band.The...

Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response

Sweden on Tuesday announced a commission to evaluate its response to the novel coronavirus, reacting to criticism over a death toll that has far exceeded that of its neighbours. More than 5,300 Swedes have died compared to around 250 in Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020