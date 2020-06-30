Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Killing of Ethiopian protest singer sparks unrest

Abiy called for calm following the killing of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, an Oromo musician whose political songs were the soundtrack of a protest movement that helped bring Abiy to power two years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Killing of Ethiopian protest singer sparks unrest

Youths enraged by the killing of a popular singer burned tyres in Ethiopia's capital and took to the streets of other cities, as unrest spread through the political heartland of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy called for calm following the killing of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, an Oromo musician whose political songs were the soundtrack of a protest movement that helped bring Abiy to power two years ago. In a tweet, the prime minister offered condolences and promised an investigation.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show large crowds surrounding a car said to carry Haacaaluu’s body, slowly walking to his home town of Ambo, about 100 km west of Addis Ababa. Other pictures appeared to show demonstrators pulling down and beheading a statue of the father of former emperor Haile Selassie in the Oromo city of Harar. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the pictures or video.

A TV station owned by a prominent Oromo opponent of Abiy, media tycoon Jawar Mohammed, said police had arrested Jawar after his bodyguards refused to disarm. Bekele Gerba, a leader of an opposition Oromo political party, was also arrested, the station said. The station was forced to broadcast by satellite from the U.S. state of Minnesota after police raided its headquarters and detained its staff, it said.

"They did not just kill Hachalu (Haacaaluu). They shot at the heart of the Oromo Nation, once again !!...You can kill us, all of us, you can never ever stop us!! NEVER !!" Jawar, whose supporters have been involved in violent clashes with the police in the past, posted on his Facebook page before his arrest. Addis Ababa city police commissioner Getu Argaw told state media late on Monday that Haacaaluu had been shot dead at around 9:30 in the evening. Some suspects had been detained, he said, giving no further details.

On Tuesday morning the normally busy streets of Addis Ababa were eerily empty as protesters lit fires and chanted slogans. Telecoms across Ethiopia were shut down, a step the authorities have taken in the past at times of political unrest.

NetBlocks, an organization that tracks global internet shutdowns, said that there was a “near-total internet shutdown” from about 9:00am local time. The shutdown was the most severe in a year, NetBlocks said. By noon, phone calls were also no longer going through. SOUNDTRACK TO A REVOLUTION

Haacaaluu, a former political prisoner, rose to prominence during anti-government protests which began in the Oromo heartland and led to Abiy taking power in 2018, ending decades of dominance of the ruling coalition by ethnic Tigray leaders. “Today’s ruling party and the prime minister would not have come to power if it were not for the immense contribution that Haacaaluu made to the Oromo protest movement," said Awol Allo, a senior lecturer of law at Keele University in England who has written about Haacaaluu's music.

Abiy's rule ushered in greater political and economic freedoms in what had long been one of the continent's most repressive states, and the prime minister won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. But the rise in political activism has also led to an increase in unrest in a country made up of more than 80 ethnic groups. Abiy's rule has been frequently challenged by local powerbrokers demanding more access to land, power and resources.

His determination to forge a pan-Ethiopian politics have sparked a backlash from some elements of his own Oromo powerbase, spearheaded by media magnate Jawar. Clashes between police and Jawar's supporters killed at least 78 people in October last year after the government tried to withdraw Jawar's security detail.

Elections due this year have been postponed until next year due to COVID-19 in a deal agreed with the major opposition parties. (Additional reporting by Ayenat Mersie in Nairobi and Giulia Paravicini in Paulu; Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Peter Graff)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CRPF urges recovered personnel to donate plasma, save lives

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has urged its personnel who have recovered from coronavirus to be good samaritans and donate their blood plasma to save lives of others infected persons, officials said on Tuesday. CRPF Director General...

Fivetran raises $100 mn in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst

US-based tech firm Fivetran on Tuesday said it has raised USD 100 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz a16z and General Catalyst. The series C round also saw participation from existing investors, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partn...

Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions in India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds in India. Whats special about both the editions is that they carry the iconic purple heart design and logo of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band.The...

Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response

Sweden on Tuesday announced a commission to evaluate its response to the novel coronavirus, reacting to criticism over a death toll that has far exceeded that of its neighbours. More than 5,300 Swedes have died compared to around 250 in Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020