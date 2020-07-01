Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK body wants tougher checks for Google, Facebook ad reign

The UK government must introduce new measures to check the dominance of tech giants Google and Facebook in digital advertising and help make space for other players, Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday. The call for tougher rules by the UK's Competition and Markets authority (CMA) comes a year after it began a probe into the influence of the U.S. platforms, how they collected and used personal data and consumers' interest.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:58 IST
UK body wants tougher checks for Google, Facebook ad reign

The UK government must introduce new measures to check the dominance of tech giants Google and Facebook in digital advertising and help make space for other players, Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

The call for tougher rules by the UK's Competition and Markets authority (CMA) comes a year after it began a probe into the influence of the U.S. platforms, how they collected and used personal data and consumers' interest. In 2019, Google and Facebook accounted for nearly 80% of UK's digital advertising spending of about 14 billion pounds ($17.34 billion), helped by their large user and data base and deep pockets, the CMA said.

The regulator said while the services provided by the U.S.-based firms were "highly valued", it cautioned against their "unassailable market positions that rivals can no longer compete on equal terms." (https://bit.ly/3gjaTbV) It proposed a "Digital Markets Unit" that would allow rival search engines to access Google's click and query data and restrict its ability to place itself as the default search-engine.

"We support regulation that benefits people, businesses and society and we'll continue to work constructively with regulatory authorities," said Ronan Harris, vice president for Google UK & Ireland. The CMA also recommended Facebook be ordered to increase its interoperability with other social media platforms and give consumers a choice to opt for personalised advertising.

"Giving people meaningful controls over how their data is collected and used is important ... We look forward to engaging with UK government bodies," a Facebook spokesman said. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal, Sisodia take stock of arrangements at Commonwealth Games Sports Complex COVID care centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which has been turned into emergency COVID care centre to take stock of arrangements of beds. Kejriwal said th...

Indian, Chinese armies identify expeditious and phased de-escalation as priority: Sources

Indian and Chinese armies have emphasized the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation as a priority to end the seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh, during a nearly 12-hour corps commander-level meeting on Tuesday...

Erdogan vows social media controls after insults to family

Turkeys president vowed Wednesday to tighten government control over social media following alleged insults directed at his daughter and son-in-law when they announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter. Turkish President Recep Tayy...

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020