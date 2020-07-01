Left Menu
China seeks detailed info from four American media outlets on their operations in mainland

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:42 IST
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets. China's state-run media outlet CGTN News quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing saying that The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS, and NPR must report details on their staff and financial operations in the country ,as well as details of any real estate they hold in China, within seven days.

The actions are entirely necessary countermeasures in response to unreasonable suppression by the American side against Chinese media outlets, stressed Zhao, urging the United States to rectify its wrongdoings and stop its political suppression against Chinese media. The statement came after the United States said on June 22 that it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets, including China Central Television, the China News Service, The People's Daily and the Global Times, as foreign embassies and would subject them to the same constraints. (ANI)

