Qureshi made the remarks during his meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who was in Pakistan as part of his regular engagement for consultations and exchange of views on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. Foreign Minister Qureshi "expressed the hope that release of prisoners would be completed soon to pave the way for the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations," the Foreign Office said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:45 IST
Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to start intra-Afghan dialogue
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the release of prisoners in Afghanistan should be completed soon to pave the way for the earliest commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue to find a lasting solution to the Afghan issue. Qureshi made the remarks during his meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who was in Pakistan as part of his regular engagement for consultations and exchange of views on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi "expressed the hope that release of prisoners would be completed soon to pave the way for the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations," the Foreign Office said. He urged that all sides should make earnest efforts for reduction in violence and also emphasized that it was important to not let the spoilers undermine or derail the process of intra-Afghan negotiations, it said.

Highlighting Pakistan's contribution to the US-Taliban direct talks culminating in the Peace Agreement on February 29, Qureshi stressed that the Afghan leaders should seize this historic opportunity and work together to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement. Reiterating that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is important for peace and stability in the region and beyond, Qureshi welcomed the latest developments including announcements on formation of negotiating team and establishment of High Council of National Reconciliation.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue working with regional and international partners to support efforts for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. He also conveyed Pakistan's disappointment over US State Department's Country Report on Terrorism 2019 and said it failed to recognize the country's efforts and achievements in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

The State Department, in its report, said that Pakistan remained a "safe harbor" for regionally-focused terrorist groups and that the suspension of US aid to the country remained in effect throughout 2019.

