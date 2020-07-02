Left Menu
Police: 24 dead in attack on drug rehab centre in Mexico

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico and opened fire on Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven. Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred on Wednesday in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab centre; state police said nobody was abducted. Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco cartel and a local gang, and the state has become the most violent in Mexico.

No motive was given in the attack, but Gov. Diego Sinhue said drug gangs appear to have been involved..

