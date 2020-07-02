AB Foods reassured by trading in reopened Primark stores

Left Menu
Associated British Foods said on Thursday that trading in its Primark fashion stores that have reopened after coronavirus lockdown has been "reassuring and encouraging".

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:48 IST
Associated British Foods said on Thursday that trading in its Primark fashion stores that have reopened after coronavirus lockdown has been "reassuring and encouraging". All Primark stores were shuttered in March as the pandemic spread. As governments eased lockdown restrictions the stores reopened, including all 153 stores in England on June 15.

AB Foods said that since the reopening of the first stores on May 4, cumulative sales for the seven weeks period to June 20 were 322 million pounds ($403 million) and were 12% lower than last year on a like-for-like basis. Sales in the week ended June 20, with over 90% of selling space reopened, were 133 million pounds and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year. ($1 = 0.7999 pounds)

