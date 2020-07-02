Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinians slash public wages in tax dispute with Israel over annexation

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Thursday it will slash the wages of tens of thousands of its employees after its protest action against Israel's annexation plans in the occupied West Bank deepened a cash crisis.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:23 IST
Palestinians slash public wages in tax dispute with Israel over annexation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Thursday it will slash the wages of tens of thousands of its employees after its protest action against Israel's annexation plans in the occupied West Bank deepened a cash crisis. Its economy already battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the PA, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank under interim peace deals, last month rejected handovers of taxes that Israel collects on its behalf.

The transfers, about $190 million a month, make up more than half of the PA's budget and stem from duties on imports that reach the West Bank and Gaza via Israeli ports. The PA snubbed the taxes after declaring bilateral agreements with Israel null in May. Awaiting a green light from its U.S. ally and saying more talks with Washington were needed, Israel did not meet its July 1 target date for the start of a cabinet debate on extending sovereignty to the West Bank's Jewish settlements and Jordan Valley.

But the economic impact of the PA's protest against annexation was already being felt. "Due to the rejection of the tax money and an overall decline in income...the state's revenues have declined by 80 percent," Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara said, also referring to funds lost during the pandemic.

He announced that many of the PA's 132,000 employees would see their wages cut by half, not to fall below a minimum of 1,750 shekels ($507) a month. Analysts say the health crisis and financial disputes with Israel could drive the PA to financial collapse. After a surge in new coronavirus cases, the PA has placed several West Bank towns under lockdown, which it plans to expand to the entire territory beginning on Friday.

Most PA employees are in the West Bank, with 30,000 in Hamas-run Gaza. ($1 = 3.45 shekels)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 24,500 crores distributed to MIFs, RRBs under special liquidity facility by NABARD: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that over Rs 24,500 crores have been distributed to Corporate Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Micro Finance Institutions under special liquidity facility by the National Bank for Agriculture an...

Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac

Indias draw against Asian champions Qatar in a World Cup qualifier last year was one of their best results but coach Igor Stimac does not want to put pressure on his players by promising a victory in the return leg. India play Qatar in Bhub...

Maha: Recovered COVID-19 patient found dead on railway track

A 45-year-old man, who had returned home from hospital after his recovery from COVID-19 infection, was found dead on a railway track near Daund in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said. Police suspect that he committed s...

Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles that flouted lockdown rule

Around 5,800 vehicles have been seized by the Mumbai Police in the last two days in connection with violation of the coronavirus lockdown regulation.According to Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 and 2,369 on July 1.Till ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020