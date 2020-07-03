Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

A Black Facebook employee, joined by two others who were denied jobs at the social network, has filed a complaint against the company, saying it discriminates against Black workers and applicants in hiring, evaluations, promotions and pay.

PTI | Oakland | Updated: 03-07-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 03:11 IST
Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Black Facebook employee, joined by two others who were denied jobs at the social network, has filed a complaint against the company, saying it discriminates against Black workers and applicants in hiring, evaluations, promotions and pay. The charge was filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by Oscar Veneszee, Jr., who has worked as an operations programme manager at Facebook since 2017 and claims he has not been fairly evaluated or promoted despite his "excellent performance" at the company.

Two others joined Veneszee's complaint, saying they were unlawfully denied jobs at the company despite being qualified. Facebook said in a statement it takes discrimination allegations seriously and investigates every case.

"We believe it is essential to provide all employees with a respectful and safe working environment," said spokeswoman Pamela Austin. Black workers account for 3.8 per cent of all US Facebook employees and 1.5 per cent of all US technical workers at the company. Those numbers have barely budged over the past several years, a common pattern across large Silicon Valley firms.

This isn't the first criticism a Black employee has levelled at Facebook. Mark Luckie, who left the company in 2018, sent a memo to his coworkers on his last day — also posted on Facebook — that chronicled what he called Facebook's "black people problem". "Facebook's disenfranchisement of black people on the platform mirrors the marginalization of its black employees," Luckie wrote. "In my time at the company, I've heard far too many stories from black employees of a colleague or manager calling them 'hostile' or 'aggressive' for simply sharing their thoughts in a manner not dissimilar from their non-Black team members." According to Veneszee's complaint, filed on Thursday, "people of colour and Black workers in particular remain underrepresented at all levels of Facebook and especially at the management and leadership levels. They do not feel respected or heard. And they do not believe that Black workers have an equal opportunity to advance their careers at Facebook." While there may be Black Lives Matter posters on Facebook's walls, the complaint says, "Black workers don't see that phrase reflecting how they are treated in Facebook's own workplace."

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on COVID-19 duty until September

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions as the country reported its biggest single...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020