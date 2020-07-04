Left Menu
JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 5 concludes Sunday with eStar Gaming (2-5, -2) facing second-place Victory Five (5-2, +6) and Royal Never Give Up (4-3, +1) taking on FunPlus Phoenix (4-2, +4).

In the day's other match, EDward Gaming (3-4, 0) swept winless Rogue Warriors (0-7, -12) behind the MVP efforts of jungler Li-Jie "Jiejie" Zhao and bot laner Jie "Hope" Wang.

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming (5-2, plus-5 differential) swept Invictus Gaming (5-3, +2) with MVP performances by jungler Jin-hyeok "Kanavi" Seo and bot laner Dong-wook "LokeN" Lee.

In the day's other match, EDward Gaming (3-4, 0) swept winless Rogue Warriors (0-7, -12) behind the MVP efforts of jungler Li-Jie "Jiejie" Zhao and bot laner Jie "Hope" Wang. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round-robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 5 concludes Sunday with eStar Gaming (2-5, -2) facing second-place Victory Five (5-2, +6) and Royal Never Give Up (4-3, +1) taking on FunPlus Phoenix (4-2, +4). LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12 2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6

3. JD Gaming, 5-2, +5 4. Team WE, 5-3, +5

5. Suning, 5-3, +3 6. Invictus Gaming, 5-3, +2

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4 8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1

9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1 10. Vici Gaming, 3-3, -2

11. EDward Gaming, 3-4, 0 12. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4 14. eStar Gaming, 2-5, -2

15. LNG Esports, 2-6, -8 16. Dominus Esports, 1-7, -10

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-7, -12 --Field Level Media

