New Zealand reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement by the Health Ministry. All three cases arrived in New Zealand's Christchurch on June 30 on a flight from New Delhi, who had transited at Singapore without leaving the plane.

The ministry said all have been in managed isolation since their arrival and their cases were detected during the third day of testing. There are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with no cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The total number of confirmed cases the country reported to the World Health Organization reached 1,183. One person remained in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition in a ward. "This figure and the cases reported here today continue to reinforce the critical importance of our border controls in keeping New Zealand and New Zealanders safe," said the ministry.

The NZ COVID Tracer app has recorded 588,800 registrations. The general public in New Zealand are encouraged to download and use the official contact tracing app. "It continues to provide us with up to date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1. This remains key to New Zealand's elimination strategy," said the ministry. (ANI)