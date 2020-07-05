DRX win sixth straight at LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten and in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of struggling SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday. Ju-hoon "Chovy" Jeong and Hyeon-joon "Doran" Choi each turned in an MVP performance for DRX (6-0, plus-9 differential). SeolHaeOne Prince (1-5, -8) lost their fifth straight match since winning their tournament opener.

In the day's other match, Afreeca Freecs (4-2, +4) moved into third place with a sweep of KT Rolster (2-4, -3) behind a pair of MVP performances from Yong-jun "Fly" Song. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. DRX will be back in action on Wednesday against KT Rolster as Week 4 play begins. In the day's other match, Hanwha Life Esports (0-6, -10) will look for their first win against eight-place SANDBOX Gaming (1-5, -8).

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1. DRX, 6-0, +9

2. DAMWON Gaming, 5-1, +9 3. Afreeca Freecs, 4-2, +4

T4. Gen.G, 4-2, +3 T4. T1, 4-2, +3

6. Team Dynamics, 3-3, +1 7. KT Rolster, 2-4, -3

T8. SANDBOX Gaming, 1-5, -8 T8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-5, -8

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-6, -10