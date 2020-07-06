Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second executive arrested in Wirecard scandal in Germany

Another executive with bankrupt payment company Wirecard has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of aggravated fraud, prosecutors said on Monday. Bail and conditions of release are typically decided at such appearances. The Wirecard debacle has let to questions about the effectiveness of German financial regulation and has been viewed as a setback for the investment climate and attempts to promote the country as a base for financial services companies.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:36 IST
Second executive arrested in Wirecard scandal in Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Another executive with bankrupt payment company Wirecard has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of aggravated fraud, prosecutors said on Monday. The suspect, the head of a company subsidiary in Dubai, had returned to Germany to face proceedings. The arrest comes after former CEO Markus Braun was taken into custody on June 23 on charges of market manipulation and falsifying financial results and released on bail.

Wirecard, once a high-flying star of the burgeoning financial technology centre, filed for protection from creditors through an insolvency proceeding on June 25 after executives admitted that 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) that had been represented as being held in trust accounts in the Philippines in fact did not exist. The company said it is investigating the scope of its business handling payments through regional third parties, a major source of profits, and how that business was being conducted. Prosecutors in the German city of Munich said in a statement that the suspect arrested Monday, who was not named in the news release, would be brought before a judge the same day. Bail and conditions of release are typically decided at such appearances.

The Wirecard debacle has let to questions about the effectiveness of German financial regulation and has been viewed as a setback for the investment climate and attempts to promote the country as a base for financial services companies. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has announced plans to restructure financial services regulator BaFin, saying the entity must be given a broader mandate to check company finances. BaFin had directly overseen only Wirecard's German banking arm, not the group as a whole.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Army private charged in neo-Nazi plot to attack own troops pleads not guilty

A U.S. Army private who according to federal prosecutors confessed to his role in plotting a deadly attack on his own military unit pleaded not guilty to charges he shared secret information about the unit with a neo-Nazi group.Ethan Melzer...

Manipur govt reallocates 3 portfolios to Dy CM Y Joykumar Singh

Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National Peop...

With over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu's tally reaches 1,14,978

A total of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,978 in the state, the health department said. According to the official data, the total number of positive cas...

U.S. Supreme Court bolsters law banning 'robocalls'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld and strengthened a law banning the broadly unpopular but ubiquitous telemarketing practice known as robocalls, striking down an exemption to the measure that had allowed automated calls for collection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020