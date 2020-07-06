VG, CDEC drop top seeds in OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming secured their spots in the upper-bracket final with sweeps of the top seeds on Monday at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event. In their victory, VG needed 38 and 25 minutes, respectively, for their map wins in their defeat of EHOME, which was undefeated in group play. As the winner of Group A, EHOME advanced straight to the semifinals.

EHOME fell to the lower bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will meet Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday. In the day's other match, CDEC beat Invictus Gaming in a pair of 41-minute maps. IG won Group B but now will play Team Aster to try to stay alive in the event in the other lower-bracket match on Tuesday.

VG and CDEC face off on Wednesday in the upper-bracket final. The playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 run through Friday, with the winner of the grand final taking home $37,521. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool 1. TBD, $37,521

2. TBD, $19,494 3. TBD, $10,494

4. TBD, $7,497 5-6. TBD, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997