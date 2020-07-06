Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court reserves verdict on construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a ruling ally of the Imran Khan government, has opposed the construction of the Krishna temple, asking its coalition partner to scrap the project as it is "against the spirit of Islam". The Capital Development Authority (CDA) last week stopped the construction of the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple citing legal reasons.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:52 IST
Pak court reserves verdict on construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Pakistani court on Monday reserved the judgment on the admissibility of petitions against the construction of a Hindu temple in national capital Islamabad. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a ruling ally of the Imran Khan government, has opposed the construction of the Krishna temple, asking its coalition partner to scrap the project as it is "against the spirit of Islam".

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) last week stopped the construction of the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple citing legal reasons. The Islamabad High Court case was informed that the government has referred the matter to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

As per plans, the Krishna temple is supposed to come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot in the capital's H-9 administrative division. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed recently by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi. The case was heard by Justice Amir Farooq. The CDA, the civic body for development of Islamabad, told the court that the construction of the temple was stopped as its detailed construction plan and design was not submitted. According to the CDA urban planning director, an application was received from the Hindu community for land to set up a temple, cremation ground and community centre and the work on the application was started in 2016.

Finally, the plot measuring about half of an acre was allotted in 2017 to the Hindu community in Sector H-9 area of Islamabad after due deliberation and consultations with various departments. The plot was handed over to the Hindu Panchayat in 2018. Deputy Attorney-General Raja Khalid Mehmood appearing on behalf of the government said the case against the temple was sending a negative message to the world about Pakistan.

He also rejected claims by the petitioners that the government paid Rs 10 crore for the construction of the temple. After hearing the arguments, Justice Farooq reserved the judgment till further order.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kaepernick, Disney enter production deal

The production company of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and The Walt Disney Company have entered a partnership to tell stories that delve into social injustice, race and the drive for equity. ESPN, a Disney property, announced the...

French central bank sees full rebound in GDP in wake of virus lockdown

The French economy is on course to bounce back this quarter as much as it probably slumped in the previous three months, the central bank estimated on Monday, saying it might need to revise up its 2020 forecast. The euro zones second-bigges...

Wipro's new CEO asks employees to lead growth in industry

IT services major Wipros new CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte, who took charge on Monday, called upon employees to strive for improvement in all spheres and aim to lead in industry growth. Despite the immediate challenges, I have...

White House says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally

Donald Trumps re-election campaign made the decision to strongly encourage masks at the Republican presidents next rally as a precautionary measure, the White House chief of staff said on Monday.The Trump campaign plans an outdoor rally on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020