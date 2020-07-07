Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siberia temperatures hit record for June as wildfires spread

Temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared to a record average for June, more than 5 degrees Celsius (9°F) above normal, in a heat wave that is stoking some of the worst wildfires the region has ever known, European Union data showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:54 IST
Siberia temperatures hit record for June as wildfires spread

Temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared to a record average for June, more than 5 degrees Celsius (9°F) above normal, in a heat wave that is stoking some of the worst wildfires the region has ever known, European Union data showed on Tuesday. "Exceptional warmth" was recorded over Arctic Siberia, the EU's earth observation programme Copernicus said, part of a trend scientists are calling a "warning cry".

Average temperatures in the region were more than a degree higher than in June in the last two years, which previously held the records as the two warmest Junes ever. The World Meteorological Organization is also seeking to confirm whether a record Russian reading of more than 100°F (38°C) in Siberia, is also the highest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle.

"The climate is changing faster in the Arctic and we are getting drier and warmer conditions which are ideal conditions for wildfires to burn," Mark Parrington, senior scientist at Copernicus, told Reuters, referring to some of the worst wildfires in living memory that have intensified since June. The Russian forestry agency said that, as of July 6, there were 246 forest fires covering 140,073 hectares and an emergency situation has been declared in seven regions. Russian state TV footage this week showed planes dumping water near huge columns of white smoke.

Copernicus says the fires have surpassed the record number of blazes seen in the region in the same month of last year. In 2019, the worst year on record for regional fires, the Russian forest agency said wildfires ripped through around 15 million hectares with damage at more than 13 billion roubles ($181.5 million).

Wildfire carbon dioxide emissions from the region last month were an estimated 59 megatonnes, compared with 53 megatonnes last year, the EU said. However, that may be even be an underestimate as the satellite data the Copernicus relies on is not thought to include all peat land, which tends to smoulder, not burn.

Scientists say the wildfires are contributing to climate change via feedback loops: burning peatlands are releasing carbon stored there for millenia and leaving soot deposits on snow and ice, reducing their ability to reflect the sun's heat. "The big link that people need to make - it's far away and it's sparsely populated but it still has a big impact on everybody," Guido Grosse, at the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research said.

In total, last year, wildfires in the Arctic Circle produced more than 170 megatonnes of emissions, exceeding the 2018 annual emissions of many countries such as Algeria. (Editing by Gerry Doyle and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak, China call for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghan

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Tuesday called for for orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from the war-torn country to prevent a potential terrorist resurgence. The three sides also agreed to continue to strengthen co...

Goa: 90 new COVID-19 cases on Tue, 95 people discharged

Goa on Tuesday reported 90 COVID- 19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,903, while 95 people were discharged post recovery, leaving the state with 739 active ones, an official said. A total of 3,197 samples were tested during the day, of ...

TPCC president condemns demolition of old secretariat building amidst pandemic

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Tuesday condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government for demolishing the old secretariat building in the midst of a global pandemic crisis. Speaking to m...

Sterling rises to three-week highs on news of Brexit talks dinner

Sterling rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, strengthening almost 1 against the euro, on optimism that British and EU trade negotiators could find common ground at a dinner planned for later in the day.A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020