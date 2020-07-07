Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia drug bust yields huge shipment of methamphetamines

Slovakia has seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros (USD 2.26 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico, officials said Thursday. Slovakia's National Criminal Agency is investigating the case.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:15 IST
Slovakia drug bust yields huge shipment of methamphetamines

Slovakia has seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros (USD 2.26 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico, officials said Thursday. The seizure was described by Slovak authorities as the country's largest-ever.

Officials said that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country's financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids. The shipment arrived in Slovakia by way of a Croatian port and is thought to have been destined to be sold throughout the European Union.

Inspectors drilled holes at the bottom of the tanks and found large amounts of a white crystalline substance later identified as methamphetamine. Slovakia's National Criminal Agency is investigating the case.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more persons test positive in Sikkim

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 127, a health department official said on Tuesday. The two patients -- a 27-year-old woman and a 37- year-old man -- have been admitted to the is...

BJP MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak onTuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 andquarantined herself at residence hereTakingto microblogging site Twitter, the MLA from theKasba constituency in Pune city said she and her mother havecon...

BCCI ACU gets access to Dandiwal, arrest had ripples in 'world of corruptors', says Singh

A two-member team of BCCI anti-corruption unit was given access to alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in Mohali on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by Punjab Police for his role in organising an unsanctioned T20 game near Mohali, whi...

Israel pushes back creation of sovereign wealth fund as gas revenue trickles in

Israel has pushed back the creation of a sovereign wealth fund because tax revenue from natural gas has not yet hit the minimum needed to begin investing, and fund managers have not yet been chosen, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020